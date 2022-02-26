Retd. teacher Shahnaaz Siddiqui passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Shahnaaz Siddiqui, a retired teacher and wife of retired assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Fahimoddin Mehmood (Altamash Colony), died of a brief illness today early morning. She was 69.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Ganj-e-Shaheeda Masjid (Baijipura) at 10 am and the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque in the morning.

She is survived by her husband, one son Tareq Nadeem (Deputy Engineer-Irrigation), one daughter Dr Ruhi Shaikh and grandchildren.