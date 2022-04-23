Retired Executive Engineer Quazi Zafar Ahmed passes away

Aurangabad, April 23:

Retired executive engineer of Zilla Parishad, Quazi Zafar Ahmed, has died on Friday evening. He was 59.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Arish Masjid in Younus Colony on Friday at 11 pm, while the burial took place in Chota Takiya Qabrastan at Nutan Colony late in the evening.

He is survived by a wife, three sons and one daughter. He was the son of famous Urdu literateur J P Saeed.