Retired policeman cheats contractor of Rs 5.5L

Aurangabad, March 17:

A retired policeman constructed a house on some other person’s plot through a contractor. However, he cheated the contractor by not giving the construction cost of Rs 5.56 lakh to the contractor. A case has been registered with the City Chowk against the retired police officer Ramkrishna Hirachand Asarwal (Bhujbalnagar, New Nandanvan Colony).

Complainant Shaikh Mobin Shaikh Noor Mohammad (Firdos Garden) is a construction contractor. Asarwal knew him for the past two years. He told Mobin that he has a plot in Bhavsinghpura area and gave the contract to construct a building here to Mobin. The contractor made an agreement with Asarwal and spent around Rs 23 lakh on construction, of which, around Rs 18 lakh were paid.

When Mobin came to know that the plot was registered to some other person’s name, he stopped the construction work and asked Asarwar to pay the remaining amount as per the contract to him but he refused. Hence, Mobin lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station. PSI Syed Babar is further investigating the case.