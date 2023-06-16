Retired teacher duped of Rs 3L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster duped a retired teacher of Rs 3 lakh on the lure that he will arrange for a job as a lecturer in a junior college for his son. A case has been registered against the accused Abdul Gani Abdul Jafar (Aamernagar) with the Satara police station.

Police said, retired teacher Chainsingh Rajput - Ghusinge (Garkheda) was lured by his friend Laxman Dhanve that he can get a job for Rajput’s son in a junior college. Dhanve then introduced him to Abdul Gani, who assured him of the job for his son. Accordingly, Rajput gave Rs 1 lakh cash and a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Abdul Gani. However, his son did not get any job. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the Satara police station, said PI Prashant Potdar. PSI Sambhaji Gore is further investigating the case.