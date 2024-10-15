Retreating rain in next 5 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens have been experiencing scorching heat since the beginning of October. There is also humidity in day and night. The District Weather Center of the Agriculture Department has predicted that there would be retreating rain in the district for the next five days.

The district will have cloudy weather between October 16 and 20. Also, the temperature will be between 32 to 21 degrees Celsius and the wind speed will be from 3 km to 8 km per hour. There is a possible 8 mm to 12 mm rainfall in various Mandals of the district during this period.

The farmers were advised to start threshing the harvested soybeans. The ginger and turmeric crops are currently in the stage of tuber. Due to cloudy weather, the incidence of Karpa disease is seen on the crop. Farmers need to spray insecticides on the crops. The maize crop should be harvested. The District Meteorological Center has advised the farmers to use certified seeds for sowing.