Revati Chikerur wins first place in slogan competition

NASHIK: Public Relations Officer at Bhonsala Military School for Girls, Nashik, Revati Chikerur was recently awarded the first prize in the slogan competition held under the vigilance awareness initiative organised by Mazgon Dock Shipyard Limited, one of India’s leading institutions. The competition was based on the theme “Culture of Integrity for the Nation’s Progress.” Numerous participants from various regions competed, showcasing their creative and impactful slogans.