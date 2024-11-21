Revenue Officer caught taking bribe

ACB arrests Assistant Revenue Officer for demanding Rs. 3,000 bribe to provide a ruling copy in the city on Thursday.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Acting on the complaint, the ACB raided the office and caught Dattaram Rameshwar Raut (37), Assistant Revenue Officer, Class-3, Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal, accepting the bribe. The complainant had sought a copy of the ruling related to ancestral land in Limbgaon, Udgir Taluka, which had been settled under the Kul Law in 2014 in the name of his late grandfather. Raut demanded Rs. 3,000 for providing the copy. Since the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the ACB. After verifying the details, the ACB caught Raut red-handed, accepting the bribe of Rs. 3,000 on the premises of the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal office. A case was filed against him at Vedantnagar Police Station. The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Sandip Atole, Additional SP Mukund Aghav, DSP Suresh Naikanware, and PI Amol Dhas, along with their team.