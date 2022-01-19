Revenue squad issue notices to 24K property-holders to recover NA tax

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

In a surprising development, the office of additional tehsildar has served notices to 24,844 commercial property-holders, situated in and around the city. They have been charged for obtaining the NA permission but had not deposited its prescribed tax for the last 10 years. The office has threatened of taking penal action if they fail to respond to the notice within the stipulated period.

The notices have been served by the additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan to the malls, shopping complexes, private hospitals, private establishments and other properties that fall under the commercial category.

Satara tops the list of notices

Of the total notices served to recover NA tax, the majority of the properties are from Satara-Deolai, while the lowest is from Banewadi. The area wise number of notices served (figures in bracket) include Satara (19,668), Karodi (1184), Sajapur (502), Harsul (427), Dharampur (207), Bhausinghpura (207), Padampura (181), Deolai (145), Sharnapur (139), Pahadsinghpura (87), Jaisinghpura (82) and Banewadi (17).