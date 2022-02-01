Revised provisional selection list of MBBS, BDS released

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released a revised provisional selection list for MBBS and BDS courses admissions on Tuesday.

More than 52,000 candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2021 applied for the health science courses this year. Earlier, the provisional selection list was declared 15 days ago for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I for MBBS and BDS courses only.

However, there was a minor technical error during the preparation of the first-round selection list of the aspirants. So, the State Cell issued a revised provisional selection list today.

The selection list has nearly 30,000 names of students. Those aspirants whose status was changed were informed through mobile messages.

Last date of joining Feb 7

The last date of joining the respective college for the selected candidates is February 5 (up to 5 pm).

The candidates can fill the status retention form at college on or before February 7. The admitting institutes will have to verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2021 brochure.

The candidates should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time, failing which, the selection stands cancelled.