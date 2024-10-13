Revised schedule of CAP-round-3 for health sci courses released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will start online registration for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round III for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS (group B), BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B P and O (group C) on October 15.

Those candidates who have registered previously need to register only if their fee was forfeited as per the rules.

Candidates registered during this phase will not be considered for MBBS and BDS.

The last date of registration is October 17. The general list of registered candidates will be displayed on October 18.

The online preference form-filling process of eligible candidates for CAP- 3 (group C) BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, BP and O’ will only be carried out from October 20 to 22 while the selection list will be displayed on October 25.

Those who are selected will have to visit the college and join with all original documents and requisite fees up to October 29. Those who filled out the choice during CAP-2 will stand null and void.

The prescribed last date to resign from the seat without penalty is October 29. Any cancellation after this date will lead to a penalty as per the norms given in the Information Brochure.