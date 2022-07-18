Revised schedule of higher education CETs declared

Aurangabad, July 18:

The State Common Entrance Test (SCETC) has declared the schedule of CETs to be conducted for the admissions to eight different courses of higher education (HE) for the academic year 2022-23.

The admit card will be issued online for all the tests from July 23 onwards. The SCETC has issued a revised timetable for the entrance examinations. The aspirants can download the admit card from the web page of the SCETC.

Box

The revised schedule of admit card issuance and tests are as follows;

Course Name-----hall ticket issuance date --CET date------ Shifts

--LL B-5 Yrs----------- July 23---------- August 2-------morning & afternoon

--B PEd---------------------II----------------------II----------------morning single

--M Ed-----------------------II ---------------------II----------------single shift

--B Ed/M Ed---------------II----------------------II-----------------single Shift

--LLB-3 Yrs------------July 24-------------August 3 & 4----multiple sessions

--BA/BSc-B Ed--------July 25-------------August 4----------single Shift

--B Ed (Gen & Special)--August 11----August 21 & 22--Multi Sessions

--MPEd-------------------------II------------August 21--single shift.

--MPEd-Field Test-----------II------------August 22 to 25 offline.

Box

Important instructions for candidates

--The competent authority reserves the right to make changes in the schedule if required by

the exigencies.

--There will be no advertisements or SMS regarding the change in the schedule.

--All updates will be posted on the portal and candidates check it regularly

--Candidates must keep a copy of the filled application form in hard and soft format.

--Legal action will be taken against the candidates submitting the wrong information

---CET Cell does not share the list of books for tests

--Candidates must seek the help of the academicians, teaching faculty of reputed colleges