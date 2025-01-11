Revive party functioning for prosperity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office bearers of the Yuva Sena are now becoming old. The gut pramukhs and shakha pramukhs are just on paper. The deputy district chief is merely a title, and no one is giving time to the party organisation. If the party is to regain its strength, then changes are necessary. Some tough decisions will have to be taken. Those who were supposed to taste defeat have won. We have fallen short somewhere. A single defeat doesn't mean anything. We will fight again with renewed vigour, expressed the Leader ofthe Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

At Sant Eknath Rangmandir, the Uddhav Sena organised a district-level meeting under the name "Ghe Bharari." During the meeting, candidates who contested the assembly elections, such as Raju Shinde, Dattaji Gorde, Dinesh Pardeshi, Balasaheb Thorat, and Womens’ Wing’s Asha Dattar expressed their thoughts.

Danve further said, “ The news keeps coming in every day, saying that this person will leave the party, that person will leave the party... once, it was even printed that I will leave. Do not respond at all to this news. Those who left the party may become ministers or even chief ministers, but they will not gain respect in society. There is a problem with EVMs in the state. Those who won might have pinched themselves to confirm their victory. Uddhav Sena received 5.28 lakh votes in the district. MVA got 7.63 lakh, and the Mahayuti received 8.50 lakh votes. We did not fall short anywhere. I urge everyone to get back to work with renewed energy, he said.

The program was compered by Sachin Tayade and Anand Tandulwadikar, while Krishna Patil Dongaonkar proposed a vote of thanks.

Today, we are on the same dais

It is often said that Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve never come together on the same platform. But today, we are here together. Some people keep whispering in Khaire Sahib's ears. I too have such people who come to me. They whisper in my ears, and I listen with one ear and let it out from the other. Don’t try to defame us. We are united," said Danve, and with this statement, the room filled with laughter.

Those who were like shadows with me have left today. The party gave them a lot, of things that others did not get. I will stay here till my last breath. Don’t get caught in factionalism, get back to work with renewed energy," said Khaire saluting the packed audience.