Revoke the recommendation to reduce Marathwada’s water allocation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Protests erupted outside the Irrigation Bhavan on Friday as members of the Marathwada Bahujan Vikas Aghadi demanded the withdrawal of the Godavari Study Group's recommendation to slash Marathwada’s water allocation by 7%. Protesters decried the proposal, calling it unjust and violating the region’s rightful claim under the 2005 Equitable Water Distribution Act.

"Reducing Marathwada’s share of water is unacceptable, especially when the region is already battling frequent droughts," said former Zilla Parishad member Ramesh Gaikwad, who led the protest.

The protesters accused leaders from Ahilyanagar and Nashik districts of opposing water releases to Marathwada, despite standing court orders mandating equitable distribution. According to the High Court and Supreme Court, if the Jayakwadi dam’s water level falls below 65% by October 15, upstream reservoirs must release water to meet the shortfall. However, in July 2023, the state government formed the Mandade Committee to reassess water allocations for the Jayakwadi project. The committee’s report, submitted to the Maharashtra Water Resources Authority, controversially suggested a 7% reduction in Marathwada’s allocation. The agitators submitted a memorandum to Santosh Tirmanwar, Executive Director of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation, urging an immediate reversal of the recommendation and an inquiry into the officials involved in the study group. Additionally, the protesters sought an investigation into all officials involved in the study group and submitted a memorandum to the Executive Director of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation Santosh Tirmanwar. The protest, led by former Zilla Parishad member Ramesh Gaikwad, saw participation from Nitin Khodegavkar, Kailas Gaikwad, Ramesh Jaibhay, Suraj Khajekar, Ramesh Bagul, Raju Jadhav, Tillu Misal, Devidas Kharat, Sanjay Kharat, Prem Sapate, and Rawsahib Khade, among others.

(With Photo)