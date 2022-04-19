Rheumatoid arthritis in children, even at the age of ten

Pediatrician conference: conclusion of the two-day conference

Aurangabad, April 17:

Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease that mainly affects the elderly. However, the disease is now being diagnosed in young children, even in children between the ages of 1 and 10. This disease is not rare, but pediatricians are concerned that the diagnosis may not be done timely.

A two-day conference of pediatricians held in the city concluded on Sunday. In the morning session, Dr Niti Soni lectured on the care to be taken by children after they reach adolescence. Dr Anjali Banglore spoke on how to recognize autism in children at the right time. Dr Raju Khoobchandan guidance on rheumatoid arthritis in children was an important part of the concluding session.

Rheumatoid arthritis is also found in children due to heredity, changing lifestyles and genetics. Symptoms include fever, swelling of the knee, lethargy, and loss of children's ability to play. It needs to be diagnosed in time. Therefore, the role of pediatricians is important, Khoobchandani said. Dr Rajendra Khadke, coordinator Dr Rajshree Ratnaparkhe, Dr Renu Boralkar, Dr Ganesh Kulkarni, Dr Mandar Deshpande, Dr Manjusha Sherkar, Dr Abhijit Parlikar, Dr Sameer Joshi and others took efforts.

Many causes of fever

Dr GV Basavaraj said that children get fever for many reasons. The fever usually goes away in 3 to 4 days. It is important to diagnose the cause of the fever. It is also important to vaccinate children, including giving them clean water and nutritious food.

Involvement of doctors at tehsil level

This conference became important for the medical sector of Marathwada as even the pediatricians working on tehsil level got an opportunity to present their experiences and opinions in the conference and listen to the experiences of the expert, said Dr Shyam Khandelwal.