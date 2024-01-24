Rich experience in short career: VC Gosavi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi said that even the short span career as the VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University turned out to be rich in experience.

It may be noted Dr Gosavi who is a VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University was given additional charge of VC of Bamu on January 1 after the tenure of Dr Pramod Yeole ended on December 31, 2023.

He handed over the charge of the post to newly appointed VC Dr Vijay Fulari this evening. Before this, he interacted with the officers sharing his 24 days of experience. VC Dr Gosavi said, “ Coincidentally, name extension day of the university was celebrated during my tenure. I experienced that 'Univeristy Gate' is a place of reverence for thousands of people in the State.”

He said that during the 24 days, the Avishkar festival, name expansion day, visits to various departments, and meetings of officers and heads of departments were held. VC Dr Gosavi said the officers of this university are knowledgeable and experienced.

Meanwhile, there was zero pendency of files in the VC office during the last 24 days, though the posts of Pro-VC, and four deans were vacant. The committees were formed the different fellowships