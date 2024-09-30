Richness in life comes through experience: VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari said that a person gains knowledge through education and reading while the knowledge gained through experience enriches one's life.

He was speaking in a farewell programme organised at the Mahatma Phule Hall on Monday to give farewell to VC office employee Venkatarao Eknath Kale on his retirement.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and head of General Administration Dr Kailas Pathrikar were seated on the dais. Former Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasat, the retired employee Venkatarao Kale and his wife Shantabai Kale were also present. Kale was presented leave encashment cheque of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a memento. VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that retirement marks the beginning of a new life. He also mentioned that employees and teachers should give their time, after retirement, to their families.

Dr Kailas Pathrikar, in his introductory speech, said that VC addressed the three issues of employee- promotions, leave encashment and the welfare fund for staff. Dr Walmik Sarwade and Venkatarao Kale also spoke. Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza proposed a vote of thanks.