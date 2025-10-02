Rickshaw driver hacked to death in front of sons

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A criminal gang brutally murdered autorickshaw driver Imran Syed (38) in front of his two young sons in a broad-daylight attack on Wednesday. The killing is believed to be the fallout of a long-standing feud over the gas business.

Imran was returning home with his children, aged four and ten, under the railway station flyover near Silk Mills Colony around 8.30 pm, when a speeding car blocked his rickshaw. Five to six assailants jumped out, dragged away the children, and attacked Imran with sharp weapons. Despite his attempts to resist, the attackers hacked off his right wrist and struck his neck and head. He collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, as the rickshaw’s front was left splattered with blood.

Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Swami, assistant CP Manish Kalyankar, inspector Krishna Shinde, sub-inspector Dilip Bachate and Nandkumar Bhandare rushed to the crime scene. The gruesome murder has left the local community in shock.

Background of the feud

The killing is linked to an ongoing rivalry between Imran’s family and Padegaon-based Syed Mujib Don over the gas business. The dispute escalated on May 31, when a violent clash left Mujib Don seriously injured in the head. Following the incident, Imran, his brother Salman Syed, and Owais Khan were arrested but later released on bail. Mujib Don, too, was released on bail after his treatment.

Police suspect Mujib Don’s direct involvement in Wednesday’s attack. Three crime branch teams, along with Satara police, are tracking the accused. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and locals are being questioned.

Community reaction

The brutal daylight execution has triggered fear among residents of the Railway Station and Silk Mills Colony areas, raising concerns about criminal gangs operating openly despite ongoing police action.