Rickshaw driver held with illegal country-made pistol; live cartridges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police arrested a rickshaw driver, Syed Saif Syed Asad alias Dada (29, Katkat Gate), who had come to sell a country-made pistol, in an industrial area, on Tuesday (Nov 5). He was caught red-handed with the pistol and two live cartridges, valued at Rs 46,000.

The MIDC Waluj police station team led by PSI Shaikh Salim, Vilas Vaishnav, Babasaheb Kakade and Nitin Iname, were patrolling the industrial area on Tuesday afternoon. During their patrol, they received a tip-off from an informant about a young man carrying a country-made pistol around his waist near the overhead water tank in CIDCO Waluj. Based on this information, the police set up an ambush near the reservoir.

At 4 pm, they apprehended the suspect. Upon conducting a body search, the police found a country-made pistol and live cartridges. The accused admitted that he was looking for a buyer to sell the pistol.

Two pistols were seized in a week

In just one week, the MIDC Waluj police have seized two country-made pistols. Earlier, a police team in Wadgaon had seized a pistol worth Rs 30,000 and five live cartridges from an accused, Suraj Kishan Paikerao (24, Ranjangaon). This recent arrest on Tuesday marks the second such seizure in a short time.