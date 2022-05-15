Rickshaw driver injured in accident dies

Aurangabad, May 15:

A speeding car in an attempt to save a motorcyclist dashed an auto-rickshaw at Kranti Chowk on Saturday at around 11.45 pm. The auto-rickshaw driver was severely injured and died on Sunday at Government Medical College and Hospital at 4.15 am while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Mohd Anil Mohd Younus (Baijipura).

According to the details, a car (MH20 FP 5414) was going from Akashwani towards Kranti Chowk. The driver lost control in an attempt to save a motorcyclist and dashed an auto-rickshaw (MH 20 EF 9859). After the dash, the car turned turtle and skid for 50 meters. Anis and three passengers in the rickshaw were injured and were rushed to GMCH. Anis died in the wee hours while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with the Osmanpura police station against car driver Shailesh Kapoor (24, Town Centre, Cidco). PSI Pravin Wagh is further investigating the case.