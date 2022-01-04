Rickshaw driver rapes woman on pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

A case has been filed in the MIDC Waluj police station against a rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

According to police, the woman Tarannum (name changed) is a resident of Rajasthan and has been deserted by her husband. She moved from Rajasthan to Ranjangaon with her two sons and daughter four years ago. She works in a company in Waluj MIDC. In December 2017, she met rickshaw driver Wasim Siddiqui (Juna Bazar) during a journey from Railway station to Ranjangaon. They became friends and started talking on the phone.

Wasim established physical relations with Tarannum on the pretext of marrying her. He also took Rs 60,000 from her during lockdown. As she became pregnant, Wasim made her eat some pills. She later had a miscarriage. Despite constant followup, Wasim avoided marriage and did not see her for a few days. When she went to Wasim's house, he and his relatives beat her up and kicked her out of the house. She then lodged a complaint in the MIDC Waluj police station. PSI Gautam Wavle is further investigating the case.