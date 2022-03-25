Rickshaw drivers beaten, robbed

Aurangabad, March 25:

Four persons beat two auto-rickshaw drivers and robbed them of cash and mobile phone in Pandharpur on Wednesday night.

Shaqib Mohammad Shaikh (40, Waluj) is an auto-rickshaw driver. On Wednesday at around 11.30 pm, he was waiting for passengers at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur area. His acquaintance Shaikh Kalim (29, Asefia Colony), Shaikh Salim alias Bilal and Mois Shaikh came to him on a motorcycle (MH20 EZ 4555) and Shaikh Salim in an Ape rickshaw (MH20 EF 1268). They had a dispute and the four of them started beating Shaqib. They snatched his Rs 8,000 cash and damaged his auto-rickshaw.

When the four were beating Shaqib, another rickshaw driver Zahed Khan tried to intervene, but they severely beat him as well. They snatched his mobile phone amounting to Rs 14,000 and Rs 1,850 cash. A case has been registered against the accused with Waluj MIDC police station.