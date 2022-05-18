Rider killed after losing control of vehicle

Aurangabad, May 18:

A 55-year-old man was killed on the spot at Dadegaon Shivar on Paithan-Pachod Road on Wednesday.

According to details, Chagan Yashwantrao Chormare (Thergaon) was returning on his two-wheeler to his village after completing work in Paithan in the evening.

He lost control of his vehicle which dashed against the road divider. Chormare sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Assistant Police Inspector of Pachod Police Station Ganesh Survase along with police constable Vilas Kakde and Pavan Chavan rushed towards the spot. After conducting panchnama, the body was sent to Pachod Rural Hospital.