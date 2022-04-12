Rider killed in industrial estate

Aurangabad, April 12:

A 28-year-old man was killed after a speeding Ape rickshaw hit his two-wheeler in Waluj MIDC on Tuesday afternoon.

According to details, Krishna Bapurao Mahabale (Sundar Colony) filled petrol in his motorcycle (MH-20-FZ-5913) at Duttanagar Petrol Pump at 2.30 and was standing near it. The speeding rickshaw(MH-20-EF-6887) hit the vehicle of Mahabale. The rider sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Bhausaheb Mahabale and Vijay Yautkar rushed him to Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police head constable Dashrath Khosre is on the case.