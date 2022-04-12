Rider killed in industrial estate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2022 09:50 PM2022-04-12T21:50:02+5:302022-04-12T21:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 12: A 28-year-old man was killed after a speeding Ape rickshaw hit his two-wheeler in Waluj MIDC ...
Aurangabad, April 12:
A 28-year-old man was killed after a speeding Ape rickshaw hit his two-wheeler in Waluj MIDC on Tuesday afternoon.
According to details, Krishna Bapurao Mahabale (Sundar Colony) filled petrol in his motorcycle (MH-20-FZ-5913) at Duttanagar Petrol Pump at 2.30 and was standing near it. The speeding rickshaw(MH-20-EF-6887) hit the vehicle of Mahabale. The rider sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Bhausaheb Mahabale and Vijay Yautkar rushed him to Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police head constable Dashrath Khosre is on the case.Open in app