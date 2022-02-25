‘Right Court for Right Case’ session by ICSI

Aurangabad, Feb 25: The Aurangabad Chapter of the WIRC of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised an awareness session on ‘Right Court for Right Case’, recently.

All professionals and CS students attended online.

WIRC chairman CS Rajesh Tarpara was the chief guest. Adv CS Shriniwas Kulkarni was the session speaker.

Chapter chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat, secretary CS Aniket Kulkarni, and other managing committee members were present.

Professional Development Committee chairman CS Paresh Deshpande proposed a vote of thanks. CS Jasveen Bindra

conducted the proceedings.