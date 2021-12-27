Right to service act makes government service accountable

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

Government offices provide 506 types of services to the general public. These services will be guaranteed by law. Appreciation is being sought by commissioner for right to service Dr Kiran Jadhav against the agencies not abiding to the law. With the opening of the office in the last fortnight, the flow of complaints has started in the office. Eight complaints have been received by the commissioner and scrutiny of 4 of them has been started. One complaint has been settled and three complaints have been dismissed.

The office was started in Aurangabad to provide speedy service to the people as per the law with the motto 'Government service at the door of citizens'. At present this office is in the premises of Marathwada Statutory Development Board. There are divisional level commissioners for RTI. But there was no commissioner for the Right to Service Act. But with the appointment of a new commissioner, citizens will be able to appeal to this office in three stages from Setu Suvidha Kendra to higher level services. Citizens should not have to frequently visit the office. They should get online, offline service. If there is any difficulty in getting the services of certificates from any office, then the citizens can lodge a complaint with the right to the service commissioner. The basic motto is that government services should go to the doorsteps of citizens, the officials said.