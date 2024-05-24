Rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 70.60 lakh to two women

Women duped multiple women of over Rs 1 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sessions Judge SM Koche on Friday found Anuradha Suresh Pawar (42, Vedamantra Apartment, Pundliknagar) and Suvarna Sanjay Mangate (44, Tejmani Bungalow, N-3, Cidco) guilty of cheating multiple women out of over Rs 1 crore. Both accused were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each and a combined fine of Rs 70.60 lakh.

A complaint was filed by Shubhangi Chandrakant Kulkarni (45), a saree businesswoman. Kulkarni alleged that Anuradha had lured her into investing Rs 25.95 lakh in her saree business with the promise of double returns. When Kulkarni demanded her money back, Pawar introduced her sister Suvarna Mangate, who claimed to be a government contractor and guaranteed the return on investment. However, both women later refused to return the money and issued dud cheques.

Police investigation revealed that Pawar and Mangate had orchestrated a scheme to cheat at least 10-12 women of a total sum of Rs 1.24 crore. During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Sharad Bangar argued for a maximum sentence, highlighting the planned nature of the crime and the impact on multiple victims. The court found both the accused guilty and sent them to seven years rigorous imprisonment and fined Suvarna Rs 60.50 lakh fine, while Anuradha Pawar received a Rs 10.10 lakh fine.