Rijawan Pathan gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Rijawan Rajjak Pathan in Pharmacy. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Colon Targeted Drug Delivery Systems’ under the guidance of Dr A R Siddiqui, research guide and Associate Professor, Shri Bhagwan College of Pharmacy.

