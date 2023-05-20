Rijawan Pathan gets Ph D
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Rijawan Rajjak Pathan in Pharmacy. He submitted his thesis titled 'Colon Targeted Drug Delivery Systems' under the guidance of Dr A R Siddiqui, research guide and Associate Professor, Shri Bhagwan College of Pharmacy.