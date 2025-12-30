Riot control team disperses supporters in final stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the final day at the election returning officer’s office in zone no. 2, a rush of candidates from Prabhags 15, 16, and 17 occurred from 11 am onwards to submit nomination forms. As candidates and their supporters tried to enter the office in large numbers, the riot control team had to be called in to manage the situation, after which the gathered supporters dispersed.

Some candidates from BJP, Shinde Sena, and AIMIM approached the office showing force. Between 11 am and 1:30 pm, candidates were submitting forms calmly. However, as the deadline approached, the crowd of candidates and supporters grew. Police stationed at the gate allowed only three persons per candidate, the candidate, proposer, and seconder to enter. The office was spread across three floors: the “bharosa cell” on the first, the property tax office on the second, and the election returning officer’s office on the third. Some people could not reach the intended floor for their submission.

BJP and Uddhav Sena officials accompanied their candidates, and senior former corporators submitted their forms. In the final stage, AIMIM candidates burned the fire crackers while submitting forms. The crowd grew chaotic, forcing office staff to issue instructions via police megaphone. Ultimately, police deployed the riot control team to disperse the gathered supporters.