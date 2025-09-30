Rise in HBTs ahead of Diwali holidays put cops on heels

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even before the Diwali holidays have officially begun, a wave of house break-ins (house breaking thefts) has started in the city, with increased movement of thieves being reported. In a major theft in the Osmanpura area, burglars broke the latch lock of a woman entrepreneur’s flat and stole 17 tolas of gold and a 91-gram silver idol of Lord Ganesha. A similar burglary also occurred in the Mitmita area, targeting another businessman’s residence.

Thieves exploiting holiday absences

During festive seasons, many families travel to their hometowns, a pattern well-known to thieves. As a result, Diwali sees a spike in house break-ins, especially in areas like Shivajinagar, Satara, Deolai, Vedantnagar, Aurangpura, and Cidco. However, this year, incidents have started even before Diwali.

In the major case, Sonaji Padhye, a businesswoman residing at Aboli Apartment, Osmanpura, left for Kolhapur on September 26 around 6 am for work. On the morning of September 29, her neighbour Dhananjay Chiplunkar noticed that her flat's door was open. Suspicious, he alerted Padhye, and upon checking, they found the house ransacked. Osmanpura Police Inspector Atul Yerme reached the spot for investigation.

Stolen: Heirloom jewellery of late parents

A few years ago, Padhye lost her husband and parents. She had kept their jewellery safely at home. The thieves broke into the cupboard and stole all the ornaments, including Gold bangles (45 gm); Patlya - traditional bracelets (44.5 gm); Gold toe rings (46 gm); two gold coins (10 gm each); Pearl necklaces, earrings, ring (4.6 gm), bracelet (2.6 gm), gold chain (3.6 gm); necklace (13.63 gm), earrings (5.3 gm) and Silver Ganpati idol (91.5 gm).

Another Burglary in Mitmita

Businessman Pawan Divekar (37, resident of Mitmita), had gone to his hometown with his wife on September 28. During their absence, burglars broke the latch of their door at night and stole ₹5,000 in cash; Gold nose ring (5 gm) and Silver anklets from the house.

Police Advise: Appoint security guards, install CCTV

Police have noted that most apartment buildings in the city lack security guards, making it easy for thieves to gain access. Besides, many flats remain locked, providing easy targets. Khaki authorities have urged residents, especially those living in apartments, to appoint private security guards; install CCTV cameras and be cautious during the festive season and inform neighbours if leaving the city for hometown or outstation.