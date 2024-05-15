Rise in petrol thefts panics Cidco residents in Waluj Mahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The incidents of petrol thefts have increased significantly at various locations in the Cidco area of Waluj Mahanagar-I and are mostly taking place either during midnight or early morning. The CCTV footage of the petrol thieves has surfaced and we will be lodging police complaints in this regard stated a resident and teacher Kailas Jadhav.

Petrol thefts are on the rise in different areas of Cidco (Waluj) such as Sara Gaurav Society, Sai Nagar Cidco, Sara Vrindavan Society, Shri Swami Samarth Nagar, Jai Bhagwan Society, apart from the parking lots of the apartments.

The use of motorcycles is on a large scale amongst the factory workers as it is the sole transport for them to reach their workplaces and return homes. Hence they had to fill petrol every two days. However, due to the fear of petrol theft, many of them prefer filling up petrol for Rs 100 only. However, this has resulted in instances of vehicles running out of fuel and pulling their vehicles to the fuel stations. Hence the citizens have demanded prompt action from the police administration to curb these thefts.

Thieves captured on CCTV

On May 15, two thieves entered the parking lots of Sara Gaurav and Sara Vrindavan Society and conducted a thorough inspection of the entire area. Subsequently, the attention of one of the thieves was drawn to the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. Instead of fearing to it, he continues with the petrol theft by trying to conceal his identity by pulling the shirts over his face. This incident was captured on CCTV cameras on Wednesday at 4 am. The theft was noticed by teacher Kailas Jadhav. Later on, it was learnt that the petrol was also stolen from several other vehicles parked in the vicinity.