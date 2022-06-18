Rising Star records cent per cent result

Aurangabad, June 17: Rising Star English School students recorded 100% result in the 10th board examination. Yogeshwari Nipane (95.60%) topped in the school followed by Siddhi Sonawane (93%), Sanket Barote (92.60%), Pramod Jadhav (92.20%), Shivani Pawar (90.40%), Tanmay Chaudhari (90.40%) and Pranali Digole (90.20%). School director Subhash Nikam, secretary Arun Nikam, principal Swati Lahane, and all teachers congratulated the successful students.