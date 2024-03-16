Rising temperatures pose risk of heatstroke

Health department issues advisory cautioning citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : With temperatures soaring up to 36 degrees Celsius in March, residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are urged to take precautions against the increasing risk of heatstroke. The health department has issued an advisory, cautioning citizens to be vigilant and adopt preventive measures to safeguard against heat-related illnesses as the mercury is expected to climb even higher in the coming months.

The department has highlighted various factors contributing to heatstroke, including prolonged exposure to high temperatures while working in fields, factories, or enclosed spaces, as well as wearing tight clothing. Recognizing the symptoms such as fatigue, fever, dizziness, and unconsciousness, citizens are advised to take immediate action if they experience any signs of heatstroke.

How to avoid Sun stroke

Preventive measures recommended by health officials include avoiding strenuous activities during peak temperatures between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, opting for early morning or evening work hours, wearing loose, light-colored clothing, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and taking frequent breaks in shaded areas.

Administration on alert

Moreover, all primary health centers and health sub-centers in the district have been equipped with essential medicines and materials for first aid and heatstroke management to ensure prompt treatment for affected individuals, said Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, district health officer.