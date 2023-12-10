Risk of psychosis due to diabetes in children

Expert guidance: conclusion of the National conference on pediatric diabetes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Diabetes (type-1) at a very young age affects the mental health of children. It increases the risk of psychosis. Therefore, it is important for parents and family members to support their children. Experts said that mental health education is the need of the hour.

A two-day conference on childhood diabetes concluded in the city on Sunday. In the conference, experts from all over the country gave guidance regarding childhood diabetes. Dr Meena Chhabra from Delhi said, type-1 diabetes and mental health are closely related. Many children and parents both fall victim to mental illness. Parents are worried because they have to pay for insulin and medicine. Therefore, mental health education and public awareness is necessary. Dr Archana Sarda, Dr Sampat Sarda, Dr Ajay Rote, Dr Vishal Dhakre and others were present.

Death of mother due to diabetes

Indrajit Majumdar, who came from Kolkata, said his mother met with an accident at the age of 53. The wounds from the accident did not heal quickly. Then she was diagnosed with diabetes. The mother died of complications from diabetes. Since then I have started awareness about diabetes. Launched 'Virtual Type-1 Diabetes School'. We try to provide insulin and essentials to the needy.