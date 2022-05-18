Ritesh of Chaitanya Valley selected for INSPIRE

Aurangabad, May 18: A grade 10 student of Chaitanya Valley International School Ritesh Korde won a place in Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE). The INSPIRE is a flagship programme of the union Department of Science and Technology (DST). MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) award, being executed by the DST with National Innovation Foundation aims to motivate students of classes 6 to 10.

The school principal and management felicitated Ritesh for his achievement. Academics director K L Nagraju and Satish Tupe congratulated him.