River bed of Kham River from Himayat Baug to Panchakki to be developed

Aurangabad, May 25:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is prepared to grant the past glory to the Kham River in the city. Under the project, the river bed between Himayat Baug and Panchakki will be developed. On Tuesday, administrator Astik Kumar Pandey inspected the works in progress and issued directives to the officers regarding the pre-monsoon works.

Under the Kham River Rejuvenation Project, the river bed between Panchakki to Makai Gate, Begumpura Crematorium to Himayat Baug will be developed. Pandey inspected through this route. He walked and inspected the Himayat Baug, Hilal Colony, Jalal Colony, Begumpura, Panchakki, Makai Gate, and Garam Pani to Lokhandi Pul area. He issued orders to the officers to clean the river bed, do not leave the drainage water in the river, the bio-waste of the animals should not be released in the river, remove the encroachment, establish a garden at Dhobi Ghat in the Cantonment area, grow trees, release the tenders for the check dams and pathways, to establish public toilets, to erect street lamps along the river between Lokhandi Pul to Karnapura. He also directed the cleaning, widening, and strengthening of safety walls, works should be done before Monsoon, he directed.

During the inspection of Himayat Baug, Pandey noticed that the historic safety wall (Fasil) and the towers here are in bad condition. Many residents have encroached on these places. Pandey said that a discussion about the preservation of these historic monuments will be held with the officers of the Archaeological Survey of India.