River Dale celebrates Holi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2022 07:45 PM2022-03-19T19:45:11+5:302022-03-19T19:45:11+5:30
Aurangabad, March 19: To celebrate Holi, a special assembly was conducted at River Dale High School wherein an elegant skit was performed elucidating the importance of the festival. Principal Dr Sudhir Hadke praised the efforts of the students saying that Holi is the day to express love with colours. He implored the students to play safe Holi by avoiding artificial colours which are dangerous for their skin.