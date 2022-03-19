River Dale celebrates Holi

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2022 07:45 PM2022-03-19T19:45:11+5:302022-03-19T19:45:11+5:30

Aurangabad, March 19: To celebrate Holi, a special assembly was conducted at River Dale High School wherein an elegant ...

River Dale celebrates Holi | River Dale celebrates Holi

River Dale celebrates Holi

Next

Aurangabad, March 19: To celebrate Holi, a special assembly was conducted at River Dale High School wherein an elegant skit was performed elucidating the importance of the festival. Principal Dr Sudhir Hadke praised the efforts of the students saying that Holi is the day to express love with colours. He implored the students to play safe Holi by avoiding artificial colours which are dangerous for their skin.

Open in app
Tags :River Dale High SchoolRiver Dale High SchoolSudhir Hadke