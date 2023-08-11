River Dale organises field visit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School organised an educational field visit to Monginis Cake Food Factory, Chikalthana for the students of Grade 2 to 4. The trip was quite informative for the students as they observed the cake-making process, the ingredients and storage process and facility, and also got insights into the brief history along with detailed information which was provided by director Balaji Galdhar. The students also watched video clips based on the manufacturing process and products.