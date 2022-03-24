River Dale performs street play on Covid

Aurangabad, March 24: A street play on corona awareness was put up by the students of River Dale at Bidikin, Waluj, Nakshatrawadi, Connauht Place and Ulkanagari, recently. A group of 15 students along with their teachers explained to the people that Covid has not vanished yet and precautions need to be taken to beat it. The street play was accepted well by the people around. Spectators were spellbound at the performances of the students.