River Dale students bring laurels

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At Wushu state-level school game at Amravati, River Dale student Anushka Jain bagged a gold medal in the U-36 KG category. She has also been selected for the national-level matches to be held in Jharkhand. Vyshnavi Penumarthy bagged the silver medal in the U-70 KG category. Sidharth Padvi received bronze medals for athletic 200 meter and 400 meter race in the South Zone Athletics Matches conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education New Delhi.