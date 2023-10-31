River Dale students bring laurels
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2023 05:55 PM 2023-10-31T17:55:02+5:30 2023-10-31T17:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At Wushu state-level school game at Amravati, River Dale student Anushka Jain bagged a gold medal in the U-36 KG category. She has also been selected for the national-level matches to be held in Jharkhand. Vyshnavi Penumarthy bagged the silver medal in the U-70 KG category. Sidharth Padvi received bronze medals for athletic 200 meter and 400 meter race in the South Zone Athletics Matches conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education New Delhi.