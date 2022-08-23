RJ girls hockey team for state-level tourney

Aurangabad, August 23:

RJ International School Girls team (Under 17) has qualified for the State-level Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey tournament. The matches will be held at Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul, Balewadi, Pune between August 23 to 25. The girls team played well to qualify in the district and divisional-level matches held at SAI, Sports Authority of India, Aurangabad.

The team was led by Bhagyashree Warade.

Secretary Parmeshwar Solunke and principal Shilpa Pathak congratulated the sports teachers Somaji Balure, Neetu Sambherao, Ashish Wankhede, Shubhangi Shinde and the team members.