RJ International School celebrates Shivjayanti

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The RJ International School commemorated the birth anniversary of the great Maratha king, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Students from Grade 1 to Grade 9 actively participated in various week-long activities. Each day was marked by unique events, including quizzes, assembly programmes, and essay-writing making students aware of great qualities of Maharaj such as selfless and just leadership, considerate nature, strong sense of responsibility, respect for women, respect for justice, confidence and faith in God.

The culminating event of the celebration was a house-wise skit competition depicting significant events from the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj like escape from Agra, Swarajya foundation and treaty of Purandar, Shivaji and Afzal Khan meet, and the battle of Raigarh.

School secretary Parmeshwar Solunke and principal Shilpa Pathak congratulated the students. The school staff worked tirelessly for the event.