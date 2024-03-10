Road dust contributes to 52.4 percent PM pollution in the city

Corporation tries to tackle air pollution with awareness campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is taking proactive steps to combat worsening air quality within the city. A recent air quality study revealed that road dust is the biggest culprit, contributing a concerning 52.4 percent of particulate matter (PM) pollution. Vehicle emissions follow closely behind at 20 percent.

Recognizing the significant role bakeries and hotels play in the city's air quality, the CSMC, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Hi-Tech Institute of Technology, recently conducted a one-day workshop for bakery and hotel owners in Waluj.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the impact of conventional fuel usage in bakery ovens and tandoors. Following MPCB directives, the city plans to implement a phased replacement of these fuels with cleaner alternatives.

Dr Gitanjali Kaushik, municipal advisor, emphasized that road dust is the primary contributor to PM emissions, followed by industries and vehicles. The workshop, attended by over 30 bakery, restaurant, and open eatery owners, provided valuable insights and recommendations for reducing pollution generation in these establishments. MPCB representatives SM Kurmude and Seems Mangulkar also participated in the event, offering expert guidance on pollution control measures.