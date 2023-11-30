Road leading to Bhavsingpura crematorium becomes impassable

Condition of crematorium also deteriorating

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The condition of the roads leading to crematoriums in the city is deteriorating day by day, causing inconvenience and anger among residents. The situation worsens during the rainy season when the roads become muddy and impassable.

Despite numerous requests to the municipal corporation, the roads have not been repaired. Residents allege that the corporation is prioritizing roads in areas where elected officials reside. The situation has been further exacerbated by the ongoing Smart City road work, which has left the roads dug up and incomplete. Motorists and pedestrians alike are struggling to navigate the muddy and uneven terrain. Even it becomes a risky affair to carry the body to the crematorium due to bad condition.

The residents of Bhimnagar, Bhavsingpura, Nandanvan Colony, Pethenagar, and other localities are particularly affected by the poor road conditions, as they rely on the crematorium on this road for funerals. The municipal corporation had previously expressed its intention to improve the quality of all cemeteries in the city, but it seems that no progress has been made.

Crematoriums in need of repair

In addition to the poor road conditions, the crematoriums themselves are in need of repair. The Kailasnagar cemetery, the largest in the city, is in particularly bad shape, making it difficult to transport bodies for cremation. The residents have urged the municipal corporation and the Smart City administration to take immediate action to address the deteriorating road conditions and the neglected state of the crematoriums.