Road named after freedom fighter Jawaharlalji Darda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A road from MGM to Chishtiya Chowk named after Babuji Jawaharlalji Darda, the freedom fighter, former minister and founder of 'Lokmat,' in a grand ceremony held on Sunday morning as part of the celebration of his birth centenary year. The road has been named as ‘Freedom Fighter Jawaharlal Darda Marg.’

Guardian Minister MP Sandipan Bhumare, Minority Development and Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar, Housing and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Former union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad,

MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Prashant Bamb, Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, former MPs Chandrakant Khaire and Imtiaz Jaleel, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade,

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth, District Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former deputy Mayor Prashant Desarada, Deogiri Pratisthan president Vinod Patil, Rishikesh Pradeep Jaiswal, City BJP president Shirish Boralkar, Shiv Sena Shinde Group district chief Rajendra Janjal, Executive Director of Lokmat Group of Newspaper Karan Darda along with colleagues from Lokmat Group were present.

Jawaharlalji Darda was the district guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajingar twice. A mega industrial project in the form of Bajaj Auto came to the district when he was industries minister. An important road in the city was named after him remembering his contribution

Box

Photo exhibition

An exhibition of photographs, highlighting the life work of Jawaharlal Darda was hosted at Lokmat Hall as part of the inaugural ceremony.

The dignitaries watched the exhibition with interest. Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda and Lokmat family members welcomed the guests by presenting a book 'Jawahar' that was published on the life of Jawaharlal Darda. Chandrakant Khaire felicitated Rajendra Darda by giving him a shawl and bouquet.

Two boards with the name as ‘Freedom Fighter Jawaharlal Darda Marg’ were installed near the rear gate of Lokmat. Also, the boards have Jawaharlal Darda's photo and date from 1923 to 2023. The inaugural ceremony started with the guests placing lighted candles in a water-filled tank.

Founder of Lokmat Sakhi Manch Ashoo Darda, founder of Lokmat Maha Marathon Ruchira Darda, Aryaveer Darda and Adhiraj Darda were present.

Box

Maha won’t forget Babuji's contribution...

“Jawaharlal Darda alias Babuji made a great contribution to the progress of Maharashtra and specially Vidarbha-Marathwada. Maharashtra will never forget his contribution. The CSMC got an opportunity to name a road after him. Babuji is our pride and self-esteem,” said Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar and CSMC administrator G Sreekanth while interacting with journalists.

Abdul Sattar and G Sreekanth unveiled the board at MGM Chowk today.