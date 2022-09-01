Road Romeo held for eve-teasing

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Waluj MIDC police arrested a Road Romeo who chased and eve-teased a 14-year-old school girl at Wadgaon in the Waluj Mahanagar area.

Police said, a school student Snehal (name changed lives in Wadgaon area and studied in class eighth. When she was going and coming from school, accused Ashish Nandu Kamble (22, Wadgaon) used to frequently chase her and teased her. He used to come on a motorcycle and touch the girl inappropriately.

A week back, he stopped Snehal on the road and proposed to her, but she refused. Angry over it, he threatened to kidnap her. Hence, she did not tell anyone about it.

On Tuesday evening, she and her younger sister were alone in the house. Ashish went to her house and hold her hand. But, Snehal and her sister jerked her hand and ran to their Aunt’s house. They told their Aunt about the incident. When their mother returned, they also told her. A complaint was lodged with Waluj MIDC police station against Ashish. The police have arrested the Road Romeo while PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.