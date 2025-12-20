“Road Safety” awareness lecture conducted at MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A road safety awareness lecture was held at MIT, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in the ‘Anand’ Auditorium, attended by 248 students. The session was delivered by motor vehicle inspector Krishna Mohakare Regional Transport Office, who emphasized practical traffic rules including wearing helmets and seat belts, avoiding mobile use while driving, maintaining safe distances, and understanding juvenile offenses.

The program was compered by Rajesh Patil, NSS Programme officer, and Mohakare was welcomed by Dr Shilpa Nandedkar and Dr Madhuri Patil. Students participated in a 15-question road safety quiz on Google Forms, highlighting that safety is simple and practical.

Mr. Mohakare also discussed the “Jeevan Doot” initiative, encouraging timely assistance to accident victims. Students concluded the session by taking a road safety pledge. The event attended by director general Munish Sharma and regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole.