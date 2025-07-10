Road widening drive on Mahavir Chowk-API Corner today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will implement a road widening campaign from Mahavir Chowk to API Corner on July 10.

The drive will start at 10.30 am. The road from Mahavir Chowk to Seven Hill is 45 meters (147 feet) wide. From Seven Hill to API Corner, which is part of MIDC, it is a 60-meter (200-foot) wide road.

Marking from Mahavir Chowk to Delhi Gate

The civic body will also do marking on the VIP road from Mahavir Chowk to Delhi Gate on Thursday itself. Some property owners requested the CSMC on Wednesday to get the marking done. Sources said that the marking will be done on Thursday morning. It has not been decided when the widening campaign will be carried out in this area.