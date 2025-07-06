Road widening of Karmad-Ladsawangi must proceed only after compensation, demand farmers

Lokmat News Network

The Karmad-Ladsawangi road widening must be carried out only by acquiring land through proper legal procedures and providing compensation to the petitioners as per the new Land Acquisition Act, demanded the farmers in a petition. Taking note of the plea, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y.G. Khobragade, issued a notice to the respondents on July 2, 2025. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for August 11.

What does the petition state?

Filed by Radhakishan Pathade and other farmers through advocate Baliram Shinde, the petition states that they own agricultural land (Gat No. 36) at Mouje Bhambarda in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The road from Karmad to Ladsawangi is being widened over this land. Originally, about 60 years ago, this was a 30-foot-wide district highway. However, without the farmers' consent or any compensation, the public works department has now started expanding the road by 40 feet on both sides from the road’s centerline. The petitioners allege that the authorities are forcefully taking possession of the land. The farmers clarified that they are not opposed to the road widening. However, they insist that the land acquisition should follow due legal process and that they must be compensated under the provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.