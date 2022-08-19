Roadblocks for connecting Auric to Samruddhi cleared of the way

Farmers to get compensation in two weeks

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The hurdles in the proposed road connecting Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) with Samruddhi expressway have been cleared. The administration demanded funds from the government showing its readiness to compensate the farmers who gave land for this road. Senior officers of MIDC informed that the farmers will be given compensation as soon as this fund is received.

Auric under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is referred to as an industrial estate with international facilities. The Shendra and Bikin phase of the DMIC is expected to generate direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people in the next few years. Samruddhi expressway passes through Auric City which is very important not only for Marathwada but also for the country. The Auric officials were trying to get the connectivity of Samriddhi to Auric.

Last year, the authorities managed to get approval to provide connectivity to Samruddhi. After this, MIDC officials acquired four hectares of land for this road, which is about a quarter of a kilometer long. The demand of the farmers was to be paid compensation on the same lines as they were paid for the Samruddhi expressway. It had taken a stand that the construction of the road will not be allowed until the proper compensation is received. Regional officer of MIDC Rajesh Joshi said that the obstacle has been removed as the State government has shown readiness to pay the farmers as per their demands. He said that the matter is currently pending with the sub-divisional officer and a demand for funds of Rs 8 crore has been made from the government. Soon this fund will be received and distributed to the farmers.

Two agencies to complete the work

The junction work to be constructed to provide connectivity to Samruddhi expressway will be done by Auric through a contractor. And the work of the junction to Auric road will be done by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, said Auric manager Mahesh Patil.