Roadmap to start new air service from the city

Presentation to Jet airways and Vistara airlines

Aurangabad, July 26:

After the corona outbreak, efforts have been started once again to increase the air connectivity of Aurangabad. Civil aviation committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) met the officials of Jet Airways and Vistara airlines in Delhi and discussed the possibility of starting air service from Aurangabad on various routes.

ATDF chairman Jaswant Singh, civil aviation committee chairman and entrepreneur Suneet Kothari presented a roadmap to the officials of Jet Airways and Vistara airlines for starting air services from Aurangabad. On this occasion, the possibility of year-round air transport from Aurangabad and seasonal transport routes abroad were discussed.

There was a demand to start air services from Aurangabad to various cities of the country and abroad. Both these companies will soon include new aircraft in their fleet. Therefore, it is predicted that the way to start the airline service from Aurangabad will be cleared.